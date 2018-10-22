Ace director SS Rajamouli, who is set to start shooting for his next film after Baahubali 2, has hired personal trainer and transformation specialist Lloyd Stevens to beef up Jr NTR's body for RRR movie.

SS Rajamouli recently invited Lloyd Stevens to discuss Jr NTR's look in his upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled RRR movie. After the meeting, the transformation specialist tweeted a photo and captioned it, "Great to meet up with Legendary Director @ssrajamouli Sir to discuss @tarak9999 next look for @RRRMovie Movie ... VERY excited about this one ... watch this space (sic)."

Interestingly, Lloyd Stevens had earlier trained Jr NTR for his look in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which was released in theatres on October 11. The viewers are impressed with his chiselled body featured in the film. Mahesh S Koneru, the publicist for young tiger, retweeted Lloyd Stevens' post and wrote, "‏Tarak's look for #RRR will be a shocker .. shocker ante shocker anthe ..can't say more now."

SS Rajamouli's last venture Baahubali 2 had hit the screens on April 28, 2017. The filmgoers are now eagerly waiting to know about his next film. The director has announced that he has roped in Jr NTR and Ram Charan for his forthcoming film, which is produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments.

For the last one year, a lot has been speculated about the genre, story, budget, shooting, cast and crew. But the makers have kept mum on most of these reports. It was rumoured that RRR movie would be based on the rebirth concept. It was also speculated that it would be a remake of 1995 film Karan Arjun starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. DVV Danayya slammed all these reports as baseless.

In an interview to a daily, producer DVV Danayya had said, "These stories are completely untrue. It's too early to reveal anything, and a clear picture will emerge in a month's time. The regular shooting will commence in October and we are planning to release the film in summer 2020. Except for Charan and NTR, we haven't finalised the actors for the other characters."