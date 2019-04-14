Director SS Rajamouli is said to be considering roping in Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor to play the female lead opposite Junior NTR in RRR after Daisy Edgar Jones walked out of the film.

Names of several popular Indian actresses were linked with the most-talked-about project RRR. Rajamouli recently put an ended to all the rumours, by announcing that Alia Bhatt and Daisy Edgar Jones would play the lead roles opposite Ram Charan and Junior NTR, respectively, in the film. But weeks after his official confirmation, Daisy Edgar Jones opted out of this project with the pretext of a personal issue.

Now, SS Rajamouli is in search of another suitable actress to play her role in RRR. A source from the film unit claims that he is opting for an experienced actress over a newcomer this time. He is considering roping in Shraddha Kapoor. "There is a high likelihood that RRR is releasing in Hindi as well, so they might rope in a Hindi actress to replace Daisy," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Shahid Kapoor's 2018 film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is set to foray into the southern film industry with Baahubali actor Prabhas' multilingual film Saaho. Apart from this, she also has two big-ticket projects like Chhichhore and Street Dancer in her kitty. It should be seen whether she will be able to give her call sheet for RRR, when SS Rajamouli approaches her with the offer.

The shooting of RRR started off on a good note, but the team was forced to take a leave of three weeks after Ram Charan suffered an ankle injury. On the other hand, Daisy Edgar Jones' sudden exit is also causing a delay in this project. It is said that SS Rajamouli is expected to finalise the second heroine before Ram Charan resumes its shoot.