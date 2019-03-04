Shades of Saaho Chapter 2, second making video of Saaho, which was released on Sunday, has impressed Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh and other celebs and critics and garnered positive review from them.

The makers of Saaho released Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 as a birthday gift for Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who turned 32 on March 3. Minutes after its release, this making video went viral and created a lot of buzz on the social media, with many film goers expressing positive response for it.

Like audience, many celebs and critics were also excited to watch Shades of Saaho Chapter 2. They watched it immediately after it hit the internet and took to Twitter to share their review on it. They heaped praises upon Prabhas and other members of the unit. They said that after Baahubali film series, Saaho will be the next film to take Indian cinema international level.

Here are some comments of celebs and critics from Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages:

Rana Daggubati: BOOM!! Love it Shades of Saaho - Chapter 2

Adivi Sesh: I think I ACTUALLY felt the Boom! #ShadesOfSaaho2 Killer stuff ra @sujeethsign :) The Big man is coming

Nikhil Siddhartha: World Cinema get Ready to go BOOM ⚡ #Saaho is coming... #ShadesofSaaho is LIT #ShadesOfSaaho2 #ShadesOfSaahoChapter2

Vennela Kishore: BOOM..Every Shade is exceeding the Expectations..JHAKAAS #ShadesOfSaaho2 #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor ji

BVS Ravi: Happy birthday @ShraddhaKapoor looks like some spicy tech-savvy slick action shaping with deadly handsome #DarlingPrabhas cheers!!

Director Maruthi Dasari: #ShadesOfSaaho2 @UV_Creations is taking tollywood next level kudos to #Saaho team can't wait to see Darling #Prabhas & the film

Kaushik LM: Boom! Bday special for #Saaho girl @ShraddhaKapoor.. Action packed, slick Chapter 2 of #ShadesOfSaaho, with guns and goons! #SaahoSunday

BARaju: Wishing #Saaho star @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday. Here's presenting the much awaited #ShadesofSaaho2 showcasing mind-boggling behind the scenes action!

Rohit Jaiswal: #Saaho will be this Year Biggest Action Film, NO DOUBT ON THAT... Aftr watching #ShadesOfSaaho2 I am very Much Confident film will get 25+cr Opening here in Hindi Version... Thanx to Action Genre, #Prabhas Popularity...

Pranita Jonnalagedda: These is just stunning :) almost like a video game. P.S. Happy Birthday @ShraddhaKapoor! So nice to get a your tiny glimpse from #Saaho :)

Sreedhar Pillai: Saaho #ShadesOfSaaho exciting and thrilling Chapter 2 | #Prabhas