Shades of Saaho 2, the second in the making video series of Prabhas' Saaho was released as a birthday gift for Shraddha Kapoor, but this footage may disappoint the fans of the B-Town actress.

The makers of Saaho announced that they would release the making of the series under the title of Shades of Saaho. They released Chapter 1 on the birthday of Prabhas. Ever since movie buffs had been requesting them to unleash the next video. After seeing their eagerness and impatience, they announced to unveil it on the birthday of Shraddha Kapoor and all her fans were thrilled with this news.

As promised the producer‏ released Shades of Saaho 2 on the YouTube channel of UV Creations, shared its link on Twitter and wished the actress. They wrote, "Wishing our #Saaho star @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday. Here's presenting the much-awaited #ShadesofSaaho2 showcasing mind-boggling behind the scenes action! #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar"

The video of Shades of Saaho 2 offers a glimpse at the making of a stylish action scene shot in a building. It gives hints at goons and their gun battle with lead pair Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. It shows that Prabhas looks quite stylish in the film. It also makes a brief revelation of the role of Shraddha, who is seen holding a gun and looks like she's got a badass avatar in the Sujeeth-directed movie.

However, the fans of Shraddha Kapoor expected Shades of Saaho 2 throw more light on her character and she is the highlight of it so that they create a lot of howl on the social media. But nothing that sort of it happens here as she has very little screen space in it. Instead, Prabhas steals the show in this teaser and his fans are creating ripples in the media. This might not go down well with some of her fans.

Here are some of the comments posted on Shades of Saaho 2:

sãtyã sãhóøkãr‏ @KarSaho

SHADES OF SAAHO CHAPTER 2 #BOOM just one dialogue is enough #prabhas #shadesofsaaho2 #prabhas #shraddhakapoor #saaho

MS Krishna Prateek‏ @mskp_29

Gunshot visuals and #SAAHO team is surely going great guns for delivering a slick 'n' stylish Hollywood level action feast! Rebelstar #PRABHAS...mass mentalllssss anthe! In @sujeethsign we believe! #ShadesOfSaaho2 #ShadesOfSaahoChapter2

Fire star‏ @warwithmyselff

Wow arachakam most stylish never before look of prabhas after billa #ShadesOfSaaho2 #Prabhas

Prabhakar Snv‏ @SNV_Prabhakar

#ShadesOfSaaho2 Boom Superb looks #Prabhas Happy birthday to action lady #shradhakapoor

Sandeep Reddy‏ @sanreddy07

#BOOM none can catch or match #prabhas after this! #ShadesOfSaaho2