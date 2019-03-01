The makers of Prabhas' Saaho are set to release the new teaser titled Shades of Saaho - Chapter 2 on March 3. It will be unleashed on YouTube as the birthday gift for Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Shades of Saaho is a series of making videos of upcoming action extravaganza Saaho. The makers released the first video titled Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 on the birthday of Baahubali actor Prabhas. This teaser shows the making of Kenny Bates-choreographed action scenes shot during Abu Dhabi schedule.

The car chase and crash scene and Prabhas' stylish look featured Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 had wowed the viewers and made them eagerly wait for the release of Chapter 2. Many of them have been asking the producer to announce its release date for quite some time now. Finally, the makers have understood the excitement and decided to release it on March 3.

The makers of Saaho‏ took to its official Twitter account on February 26 to announce its release date. They tweeted, The moment that we all were eagerly waiting for! Shades of Saaho Chapter #2 out on 3rd March 2019. Stay tuned for more updates! #ShadesOfSaaho2 #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries

They also conducted a poll and asked the fans to guess the location to be featured in Shades Of Saaho Chapter 2. They wrote, "We know your excitement is soaring high & you absolutely can't wait to watch #ShadesOfSaaho2 on 3rd March. Meanwhile can you guess which location the asset is going to showcase? Vote below now #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries

This poll had four options like Mumbai/Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Europe. The survey received nearly 7,000 votes in 24 hours and more than 50 per cent of fans cast vote for Mumbai / Hyderabad. It is true that the film has been shot in these two cities after the first schedule was wrapped up in Abu Dhabi.

Saaho is a multilingual film that is simultaneously shot and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie features an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Evelyn Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Jackie Shroff. The film is set to release on August 15.