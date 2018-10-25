Shades of Saaho Chapter 1, the making video of the Prabhas starrer movie has got a humongous response from the viewers. This clip has shattered the records of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0.

Saaho is expected hit the screens in Summer 2019 and the film unit is wrapping its shooting to release it on time. Besides, the team also kick-started its promotion on the birthday of Prabhas and launched the first chapter of Shades of Saaho, which is a unique series of fascinating titbits of this stellar project.

Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 was released on the various official channels of UV Creations. This video has received 8.70+ million views on YouTube, 1.1 million views on Facebook and 200,000+ views on IGTV (Instagram app for smartphones) in 24 hours.

Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 has registered a total of over 10 million digital views on Youtube, Facebook and IGTV together in 24 hours. It is a big record as it is the highest views for a non-trailer/non-teaser. The makers of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 have released a series of making videos. One of them, which was released on August 25, has surpassed 10 million views (2 days).

The bosses of UV Creations are all thrilled over this massive response. They tweeted, "On a complete record breaking spree! #ShadesOfSaahoC1 crosses a historic 10M+ views in 24 hours of its release! Thank you all for your immense love! #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries #ShadesOfSaaho (sic)."

The first making video of Saaho has recorded 368,000 likes on YouTube in a day. It has become the most liked making video on YouTube, beating the record of Shankar-directed movie 2.0, which has got 306,000 likes in 24 hours

Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 has also become the most liked making video on social media with close to 1M likes (9, 75, 814 likes to be precise). It has got a historic reach of 52 million people on social media, which is also the highest-ever number for a making video in 24 hours.