Ace director SS Rajamouli congratulated Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV after the latter's daughter delivered a baby girl on Sunday. He asked him what he prefers to be called - Ramu tata or nanna or grandpa.

Seven years after her marriage, his daughter Revathi gave birth to her first child – a baby girl on Sunday. Becoming grandfather was a personal milestone to cross in Ram Gopal Varma's life. He and his family are ecstatic to welcome the new member into the family.

Source claim both the mother and the baby are healthy and doing fine. "It's an emotional moment for the family as they are all delighted to see the newly born. Wishes have been pouring in for the RGV family," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to Ram Gopal Varma's family.

SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie RRR, shares a great bonding with Ram Gopal Varma. The Baahubali director was glad to hear the news about Revathi delivering a baby girl. He took to his Twitter page to wish Ram Gopal Varma and he also asked him what he would like to be called by his granddaughter.

Taking time from his busy schedule of RRR movie, director SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu... ❤️ ❤️ Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu... @RGVzoomin ."

However, Ram Gopal Varma's daughter Revathi is a doctor and she got married to fellow doctor Pranav at Hotel Marriott in Hyderabad on August 15, 2013. Since she was not a celebrity, the bride wanted a very intimate wedding and invite only those people who she and her family knew personally. Hence her marriage ceremony was a low-key affair with not too many high profile guests in attendance.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his sense of humour. He not only makes fun of others but also of himself. It was reported he had invited his friends to his daughter's marriage through an SMS. His humorous text message read, "Hey, finally even I couldn't escape this. My daughter is getting married on 15th August at 8,45 am. Please come if you feel like, to see what kind of a joker I will be looking."