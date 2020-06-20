The Bollywood industry is one of the richest industries in the world. The celebrities live a luxurious life - be it designer dresses, houses expensive cars, extravaganza trips or private jets. But there are only a few biggies of Bollywood who are proud owners of most expensive houses.

From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Shilpa Shetty's Kinara, take a look at some of the Bollywood stars most expensive houses:

Shah Rukh Khan: The first person in the list has to be King Khan. His beautiful house sea-facing house in Bandstand, Bandra named Mannat is worth whopping Rs 200 crores. Mannat is a six-storey bungalow has all the amenities including a mini theatre, swimming pool, a huge library, gym and SRK's home office.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif, the 10th Nawab of the Pataudi family, inherited the Pataudi Palace situated in Haryana. The palace was built in the 1900s and is worth approximately Rs 800 crores. Reportedly, the palace, spread across 10 acres of land, has 150 rooms including seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, seven billiard rooms, large drawing and dining rooms.

Amitabh Bachchan: Senior Bachchan, who has ruled Bollywood for decades owns five houses in Mumbai. One of the bungalows in Juhu called Jalsa is where the Bachchan family resides and is valued at approximately Rs 112 crores.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra own a Arabian sea facing bungalow in Juhu. Named Kinara, the bungalow is worth Rs 100 crores.

Akshay Kumar: Akshaylives with his family in a two storey bungalow in Prime Beach Mumbai. The house is worth a whopping Rs 80 crore. It is said that Akshay has an emotional connect with this particular plot because at an early stage of his career, he had his photoshoot done at the same spot and had hoped to buy the property some day.

Salman Khan: The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman resides in a 1BHK apartment on Bandstant and it costs a jaw-dropping Rs 16 crore. Salman lives on the ground floor, while his family lives on the upper floors of the Galaxy Apartments. The entire property is worth around Rs 60 crores.

Aamir Khan: Aamir's 5,000 square feet Bella Vista Apartments is a combination of both modern Asian and European designs. It is situated in Bandra West, Mumbai, and is worth Rs 60 crores.

John Abraham: The Dostana actor lives in a luxurious penthouse named Villa In The Sky, which costs around Rs 60 crores.