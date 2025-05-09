India launched Operation Sindoor, a precision strike that demolished nine terrorist centers in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was carried out in response to the barbaric Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, mostly tourists, including a foreign national, leaving the nation in shock and grief.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated by attacking the Line of Control (LoC) and nearby areas in Jammu, mainly Poonch, on May 7. This was followed by drone and missile attacks on Jammu, Jaisalmer, and other regions on May 8. India responded swiftly, neutralising the incoming threats and safeguarding its territories.

Amid the escalating conflict, several Indian celebrities have come forward in support of the Indian Army, standing in solidarity with the innocent civilians who lost their lives. Celebrities such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and others have taken to social media to pen heartfelt notes praising the efforts and bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

However, netizens are expressing their disappointment at the silence of some major stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, who have not publicly commented on the situation or Operation Sindoor.

Why SRK, Salman, Aamir & Big B silent on Operation Sindoor

Adding fuel to the fire, several Pakistani actors who have previously worked in India have openly supported Pakistan. Mahira Khan, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, and Fawad Khan, whose film with Vaani Kapoor was scheduled for release on May 9, have both expressed support for their country. Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive fan base in India, also sided with Pakistan and criticised India, calling it cowardly.

?️ 'Pakistan is blamed without any evidence... Shame on you' says Mahira Khan.



Hania Aamir called India - Coward



Fawad Khan calls operation Sindoor 'Shameful'



And Indians feel bad when their Instagram gets banned! ??‍♂️#MahiraKhan #IndiaPakistanWar #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/PS2lOv7Qf4 — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) May 8, 2025

Indian fans are visibly upset and angry at the silence of certain celebrities during this intense India-Pakistan conflict.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the MET Gala and walked the blue carpet. He returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening but has yet to make a statement regarding Operation Sindoor.

Amitabh Bachchan, an avid social media user, has been consistently posting numbered tweets without any accompanying message. His cryptic silence has sparked curiosity and speculation among social media users.

Celebs who hail Indian Army and are constantly supporting!

Among the first to express their support for Operation Sindoor were Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Kushal Tandon, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. On Friday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also publicly praised the Indian Army and Defence Forces for their commitment to protecting the nation.

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a note on her Instagram account, appreciating the efforts by the Indian Defence Forces in protecting the country amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The actor, daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, thanked the forces and called them real 'heroes'. Her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reacted to the post with a quick comment.

Anushka Sharma's post read, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind (sic)." She added the Indian flag emoji on the post, while Kohli commented 'Jai Hind' with a folded hand and a heart emoji.

Virat Kohli shared a similar post at the same time on his Instagram account. He thanked the armed forces for 'fiercely' protecting the country and saluted their 'unwavering bravery'. His post read, "We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation."

Rohit Sharma wrote, "With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation's pride. It's important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!"