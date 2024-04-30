Bollywood actor SRK who is also a co-owner of KKR was seen watching the clash between KKR and DC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday evening with his younger son AbRam.

Several videos and pictures have been shared on social media that show fun moments between father and son.

SRK playfully squishes AbRam; latter gets irritated amid playful fight during KKR vs DC IPL 2024; fans can't stop gushing

For the match outing, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a purple jersey while AbRam wore a white t-shirt.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Shah Rukh and AbRam watching the match as they are seated in the VIP area. The father-son duo are engrossed in the match, and a few minutes later, Shah Rukh Khan lovingly squishes their son AbRam, but the little one isn't in any mood and he cutely takes his dad's hands off him and gives a grumpy look. AbRam looked seemingly annoyed as SRK kept teasing him.

He also told Shah Rukh Khan which the actor nodded and abided.

The videos were shared on the Shah Rukh Khan universe fan page on X ( formerly Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

Post the IPL match, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam joined his father to celebrate the birthday of Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell. In the video, AbRam is seen playfully smearing cake on Russell's face.

Take a look

AbRam's reaction goes viral

This isn't the first time SRK and AbRam have shared a cute banter. On April 26, when Kolkata was playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens, AbRam put his hands on his head and his prompt reaction to KKR captain Shreyas Iyer's dismissal went viral in no time.