SRK opens up about the unexpected similarity with M.S. Dhoni

The bromance between Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and multihyphenate Karan Johar was on full display at the IIFA stage as the two hosted the event along with actor Vicky Kaushal.

During one of the sets, KJo and SRK, who are BFFs and frequent collaborators, engaged in a fun banter over the subject of retirement.

SRK, who was dressed in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt, said, "Now, the biggest thing about legends is that they know when to stop, when to retire. Like the great Sachin Tendulkar, like Sunil Chhetri the footballer, like Roger Federer, the great tennis player. They all know when to retire and I think it's time you did too. So, please go back. Thank you very much".

Replying to this KJo said, "So, by that standard, why don't you retire? Hashtag just saying".

SRK, who is known for his wit, replied in a matter of seconds, "I, and Dhoni belong to a different league of legends, we keep showing up in the IPL despite saying 'No' several times".

At this point, Vicky Kaushal, who was seated in the audience section atop a ladder, said, "Retirement is for legends. Kings are forever".

A confused KJo looked around and asked, "Who said this? Who said this?" Vicky raised his hand, and called out to KJo saying, "Sir (it's me)".

SRK followed it up as he said, "Whatever he said was very good".

SRK, KJo and Vicky set the IIFA stage on fire in Abu Dhabi as the three danced to the beats of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the SRK-starrer 'Pathaan'. While SRK's 'Dunki' co-star Vicky Kaushal effortlessly pulled off the dance moves afterall, the bloke is a terrific dancer (cue to his 'Tauba Tauba' performance), KJo who is at the extreme left of the frame, seemed to be struggling to keep up with SRK and Vicky.

