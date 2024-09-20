Katrina Kaif is busy attending events for the brands that she is an ambassador for. Recently, the actor made a head-turning appearance as she attended Etihad Airways' event in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged online.

For the event, Katrina donned a stylish beige ensemble that featured a waistcoat under a jacket paired with trousers and matching heels. She also greeted the fans and spoke to the paparazzi.

Katrina was seen speaking to the paparazzi. They asked her, "Katrina ji kaese ho (Katrina, how are you)?" She smiled and responded, "Main thik hoon. Aap kaise hai (I'm doing well. How have you been)?"

Her baggy outfit drew attention. Some said she had gained weight, while some were of the view that she was pregnant.

Some even pointed out that something is wrong with her face, as it looked puffy.

A user wrote, " Something is wrong with her face."

Another mentioned, "What happened to her face?

The third one wrote, "Is she pregnant?"

With Katrina's recent outing, once again her pregnancy rumours surfaced online.

Recently, returning to India, Katrina also participated in a chat with beauty mogul Huda Kattan on the show In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan. During their discussion, she opened up about her struggles with self-image and how her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, provides gentle support during her moments of insecurity.

Katrina said, "The whole idea behind 'It's Kay to be You' was so important for me to put out there. It is something I still have to remind myself every single day. So, for example, I will be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance or saying, 'I am not happy with the way I am looking, and I've gained weight and I'm not comfortable'. And my husband will sit there and go 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone It's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are and just how you are'? And then I kind of look at him and I'll be like, 'Do you mind?' But at the same time, it is that gentle reminder that 'Hey, one second'. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this (brand), and I have to apply the same kindness to myself."

"There have been moments where I kind of felt this obligation to match up to the certain standard or stereotype of beauty. In some days, months or moments, where I didn't quite match up, I felt a certain sense of judgment like I didn't deserve to be there if I wasn't looking perfect or looking my best and I think that sense of judgment kind of struck a chord with me. Emotionally, that kind of hurts because you don't look your best every month. Sometimes you don't look your best some years also. You are like 'Does that mean I don't deserve to be here? Is it just about physicality?' And I think that's what drove the whole emotion behind the Kay community. I really wanted to create that there really is no standard or stereotype of beauty and everyone's accepted."

Work Front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, and Vicky Kaushal was seen in Bad Newz. He will be next seen in the historical drama Chhava.