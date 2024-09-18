Power Couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to serve relationship goals. The couple often indulges in mushy PDAs. The actor has been juggling between India and London as she is busy with her brand commitments.

On Wednesday, the actor dropped a video from her candid chat with beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan.

In Conversation with Kay Beauty & Huda Kattan, Katrina spoke about how she applies make-up and lives up to beauty standards.

She also spoke about how Vicky calms her down when she gets bothered about her weight gain.

Here's how Vicky Kaushal calms her down when she 'complains about her looks and weight gain'

Katrina said, "The whole idea behind 'It's Kay to be You' was so important for me to put out there. It is something I still have to remind myself every single day. So, for example, I will be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance or saying, 'I am not happy with the way I am looking, and I've gained weight and I'm not comfortable'. And my husband will sit there and go 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone It's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are and just how you are'? And then I kind of look at him and I'll be like, 'Do you mind?' But at the same time, it is that gentle reminder that 'Hey, one second'. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this (brand), and I have to apply the same kindness to myself."

On beauty standards

"There have been moments where I kind of felt this obligation to match up to the certain standard or stereotype of beauty. In some days, months or moments, where I didn't quite match up, I felt a certain sense of judgment like I didn't deserve to be there if I wasn't looking perfect or looking my best and I think that sense of judgment kind of struck a chord with me. Emotionally, that kind of hurts because you don't look your best every month. Sometimes you don't look your best some years also. You are like 'Does that mean I don't deserve to be here? Is it just about physicality?' And I think that's what drove the whole emotion behind the Kay community. I really wanted to create that there really is no standard or stereotype of beauty and everyone's accepted."

Of late, Katrina has been getting trolled for her weight gain. Several videos of Katrina being spotted at the airport wearing a black outfit have surfaced. Netizens often troll her for wearing loose and black outfits, some even say that she has gained weight drastically.

Work Front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, and Vicky Kaushal was seen in Bad Newz. He will be next seen in the historical drama Chhava.

The couple got married in 2021.