It was indeed a visual delight for spectators as Shah Rukh Khan who co-owns the IPL team KKR watched the match from the stands along with his daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

SRK's fans were happy to see the Badshah of Bollywood in the stands at Kolkata's Eden Gardens where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday (April 6, 2023).

Several photos and videos of Shah Rukh from Eden Gardens surfaced on his fan pages on social media. The actor made a grand entry and waved at the scores of fans there were in the stadium watching the match.

In one of the videos, he is seen entering the cricket stadium with Suhana, his manager Pooja Dadlani and Shanaya Kapoor. Singer Usha Uthap was also seen along with SRK.

Fans couldn't keep calm when the actor set the stadium ablaze with his impromptu dance performance on the track Jhoome Jo Pathaan for his fans, just for a fraction of a second.

The actor waved at his fans who captured the moment on their mobile phones. He also blew kisses towards them and flashed his dimpled smile and made the thumbs-up hand gesture.

Suhana Khan and her close friend, Shanaya Kapoor, were in the stands waving the KKR flag.

What did SRK wear for the match night?

Dressed in black athleisure the actor looked dapper as ever. He even wore sunglasses.

After KRK's massive win, SRK went on the ground and greeted the players, he even hugged every player on the field from both sides. He also met Virat Kohli and gave him a tight hug and the RCB star asked him to teach him the "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" dance step.

SRK taught Jhoome Jo Pathaan's hook step to Virat. The videos and pictures of Virat and SRK have gone viral.

Fans are beaming with joy seeing Virat and SRK's bond. In fact, King Kohli's hailed the batter for his sportsmanship.

SRK met specially-abled fan at the stadium

After a gap of five years, the SRK met KKR's specially-abled fan, Harshul. The franchise shared the clip of the meeting. It had a video collage that showed the meeting between the two in 2018 and last night.

Take a look at the comments below

King Khan with the special FAN of KKR - Harshul at the Eden Gardens ? #KKRvRCB #ShahRukhKhan #KKR pic.twitter.com/nO2uUn2uns — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023

KKR won

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a stunning comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs in their second match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6.

Baazigar off the field ?? Gur-Baazigar on the field pic.twitter.com/l0JeNBpJF9 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2023

