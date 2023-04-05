Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai, promoting her upcoming series Citadel with her co-star Richard Madden. On Monday the two main protagonists of the much-awaited thriller series held a press conference in Mumbai and interacted with the press, where they spoke in length about the filming of the most crucial project, they also talked about the action sequence that has been one of the most talked about stunts in the trailers.

And on Tuesday Priyanka and Richard Madden turned heads as they attended the star-studded premiere night of Citadel in the city.

Celebs review Citadel

Singer Sophie Choudry took to Instagram Stories and shared inside pictures from Citadel's premiere. Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Sayani Gupta, Mohit Raina, Anushka Sen, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, Sanya Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Saqib Saleem, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur among others.

The ones who watched Citadel gave a fantastic review of the series. Celebs, such as actor Sayani Gupta, Sophie shared her review and praised Priyanka's performance, calling it 'damn good'.

Who wore what!

Priyanka opted for a thigh-high printed teal dress with a trail, she looked smoking hot on the blue carpet!

While Richard looked dapper in a black pant-suit set.

Varun Dhawan was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and black cargo pants paired with a funky jacket with shades of cobalt blue and sand.

Sunny Leone stunned all in a green blazer and shorts.

Nora Fatehi looked breathtaking in a black body-hugging dress.

Legendary actress Rekha looked elegant and graceful in a hybrid silk outfit in the shades of rose gold and purple. She sported heavy earpieces and her tresses were tied in a traditional bun rounded up with gajra.

Inside pictures and videos from Citadel premier

On Wednesday, Priyanka also shared a photo of herself with Richard from the premiere, and wrote in her Instagram caption, "Nothing to see here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in Mumbai..."

At the premiere, Varun Dhawan, who is starring in the Indian version of Citadel was also spotted with the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about why she spoke about being cornered by Bollywood

At the press meeting Priyanka Chopra said, "When I was on a podcast, I was asked about my life journey. So, I was speaking about the truth of my journey. Now I am confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now, where I am, I was okay 'enough' to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred. But I forgave and moved on long ago and made peace with it. That's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner and in a safe space."

She further added, "I can't work with people I don't like anymore. It's really a non-negotiable for me. I have to admire and look up to the people I am surrounded with. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work. I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become a non-negotiable for me. So, when I meet people I am going to work with, I take mental notes. But that truly is something that has become truly important to me since I have evolved."

Take a look at the Citadel trailer

For the unversed, Citadel, backed by Russo Brothers, features Priyanka and Richard as agents of an elite spy agency named Citadel.

Meanwhile, as Priyanka was busy with the Citadel, PeeCee's mom Dr Madhu Chopra has taken over the granny duties. Priyanka's mother Madhu shared a glimpse of her playtime with her granddaughter Malti Maire.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dr Madhu Chopra shared a picture with Malti. It was adorable to see Madhu holding Malti in her arms as the little munchkin was seen lovingly gazing into her grandmother's eyes.