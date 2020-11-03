Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 55th birthday with family in Dubai. From fans to celebrities wishes for the actor poured in from all corners of the world.

This year, owing to the coronavirus his birthday celebrations were different as the actor couldn't meet thousands of his fans, who gather outside his bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on his special day. However, King Khan received a beautiful surprise when his visuals were displayed on the biggest and tallest screen in the world.

Burj Khalifa lit up with SRK's name on his 55th birthday

On SRK's birthday, the authorities at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai honoured the actor by displaying his visuals and wished the actor.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing against Burj Khalifa illuminated with the message, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan." He looked super cool in a black t-shirt as he posed for the camera.

He captioned the post, "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and I love it!"

Take a look at the video posted on Burj Khalifa's official Instagram.

A picture-perfect click in front of Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan's kids were also with the star as he looked at himself on the big screen on the Burj Khalifa. Many photos of SRK posing with his kids, Suhana Khan and AbRam, have been shared by his fan pages. In one of the photos, Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba is also seen posing with King Khan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is celebrated by the whole world and what better proof than this. But did you know SRK has a property in Dubai worth 18 crores?

Did you know SRK's has a luxury home named 'Jannat' in Jumeirah worth 18 crores

From Mannat, his sea-facing Mumbai home worth 200 crores to his 14cr Bugatti Veyron, the actor lives up to his famous nickname by living life truly king size? One such lavish asset that Khan owns is the private island home at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

As reported in GQ, The luxury home named "Jannat" is located in K Frond of Palm Jumeirah, which happens to be the largest artificial archipelago in the world. The villa is priced at a whopping $2.8 million, which amounts to around Rs 18 crores. Spread over an area of 8500 sq. ft, the villa was gifted to Shah Rukh Khan by Nakheel, a Dubai based property developer as a formal gift in September 2007, after he obtained approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Set on a 14,000 sq ft plot, the holiday villa's exteriors are open for visitors, but the interiors are restricted and highly secured. The mansion consists of six bedrooms and two remote-controlled garages. It enjoys a myriad of top-notch luxurious amenities such as a private pool and beach with facilities for deep sea fishing and water sports.

Gauri Khan has done the interior of the Dubai house.

The interior designing and decor were done by the actor's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, who in an interview, revealed factors they considered in choosing the villa which included the exclusivity of the villas, the beautiful view of the Dubai skyline, and the facilities.

King Khan thanks all his fans for the birthday wishes

Unlike every year, SRK couldn't meet and greet his fans in person, but that didn't stop the fandoms from ringing in his birthday with the same zeal and excitement. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to thank his fans.

In the video, he said, Hi, everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes I have been getting on social media. How much love you all have been spreading, especially SRK Universe, Team SRK FC, SRK Chennai FC, SRK Warriors, and SRK Fan association, maybe I am forgetting some names... but to all of you, you know who I mean, all of you together, all-loving fans, all the boys and girls."

He added, "I know some of the work that you have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now. The PPE Kits, the blood donations, going and helping people everywhere, that is the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a loverboy like me, without spreading love. So thank you for spreading the love. Thank you for the birthday wishes. I love you all. Next year we'll all get together and have a bigger and better party."

SRK along with his family is cheering for his team KKR in IPL

Shah Rukh Khan is in the UAE to support his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Wishing King Khan and King of Romance abundance of health, wealth and happiness!