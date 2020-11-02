The Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today. The actor's birthday is no less than a festival for all his fans all over the world. Every year on November 2, thousands of people gather outside his bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra to get a glimpse of the actor and wish him a happy birthday. But this year, unlike the previous years, SRK fans have to celebrate his birthday away from him.

This is the very first-time SRK is celebrating his birthday without his fans, and he won't be waving to hi fans outside mannat, we will miss his dimpled smile. Do you know how is King Khan ringing in his birthday today?

SRK to celebrate his birthday in Dubai with his team

Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai supporting his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The actor is present at the stand with his family members during every KKR match. He is the owner of the KKR team. This year, he will be celebrating his birthday with his IPL team members and family.

This is how fan clubs are celebrating SRK's birthday.

One of the fan clubs of King Khan is donating 5,555 Covid kits to celebrate the special day. These kits include masks, sanitisers and meals.

Sharing the news, the official Twitter handle of the fan club wrote, "Here are the Covid Kits prepared by us that we'll be distributing to those in need. We'll be distributing 5555 Covid kits which will include 5555 masks & sanitizers, and meals on the occasion of the 55th Birthday of King Khan #HappyBirthdaySRK (sic)."

Here are the Covid Kits prepared by us that we'll be distributing to those in need. We'll be distributing 5555 Covid kits which will include 5555 masks & sanitizers, and meals on the occasion of the 55th Birthday of King Khan ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/aTKqaVXBcf — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

Various fan clubs are doing their bit by celebrating their favourite actor's birthday.

SRK FANs from Malegaon celebrated King Khan's Birthday! ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRK55 pic.twitter.com/JQJkdMe9eU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

✨ # HappyBirthdaySRK✨ ?

Best wishes for an excellent human being our king @iamsrk you are unique !! That's why everyone loves you ?

Greetings from Peru ??

" Iss Baar ka Pyaar Thoda Door se Yaar" @SRKUniverse @SRKUniverseAR @SRKUniverseBOL @SRKUniverseMX @UKSRKUniverse pic.twitter.com/uxf4uysyxI — Club SRK Universe Perú (@SRKUniversePE) November 1, 2020

Check out how fans are ringing in his birthday with utmost safety and precautions.

Here is the first look of our Birthday Cake for King Khan's Birthday this year! RT if you are excited to celebrate the day from your home this year ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/et6jpLEGx6 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2020

If fans are leaving no stone unturned to make SRK's birthday ultra-special without flouting rules. Several celebs took to Twitter and wished the baadhah of Bollywood.

? SRK Day special cake cutting in Kolkata ?? needless to say, who's gonna have the first piece of the cake like always ? our Baadshah of course ?? #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRK55 pic.twitter.com/Ug5ynDA8nJ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2020

Bollywood wishes SRK.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories and wished the actor.

Darling daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her father and BFF Shanaya Kapoor on the occasion of their birthday. Sharing the monochrome picture, she captioned, "Happy Birthday to my best friends lol" and "love" along with a heart emoji. She also added, "55 and 21 hehe" as the caption. The picture shared is from SRK's last year's birthday bash at his Alibaug farmhouse.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an adorable throwback picture with SRK.

Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love ♥️ Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/mpWMnJq1Ol — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2020

While Raveena Tandon wrote, "Love and happiness always superstar! Shine on." (sic).

Juhi Chawla tweeted, "I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling. From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey Happy Birthday @iamsrk @ishafoundation."

I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey ?????? Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2020

South Star Mahesh Babu wrote a beautiful note for SRK!

Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known, @iamsrk! Wishing you happiness and great health always! ? pic.twitter.com/6oEW8xSm5A — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 2, 2020

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote, 'Most gracious superstar we have.'

