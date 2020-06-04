VVS Laxman on Thursday paid a tribute to Javagal Srinath, saying the former tearaway fast bowler triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. He also discussed his spirit and as a player who always thought of the team's needs.

VVS Laxman on Srinath's pace bowling

"A tearaway fast bowler from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore, he triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. Even in most unhelpful conditions, he always responded to the team's needs with unflinching zeal. Sri's strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions," tweeted Laxman.

Srinath, who made his international debut against Pakistan in October 1991, played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs for India in which he scalped 236 and 315 wickets respectively.

A tearaway fast bowler from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore,he triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. Even in most unhelpful conditions,he always responded to the team’s needs with unflinching zeal. Sri’s strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions pic.twitter.com/zEwy36lrDT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 4, 2020

Laxman has been paying tributes on Twitter to some of the cricketers he's played alongside and who had an influence on him and his career. Apart from Srinath, he has paid tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble so far.

"His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of, but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness," he said of Tendulkar.

His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J0ZJX6AOZ1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2020

About Kumble, Laxman wrote: "A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential Anil Kumble. Never giving up, no matter what was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became."

A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential @anilkumble1074 .Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became. pic.twitter.com/pEPNgVRcPA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2020

"Unconventional and fiercely proud, Sourav Ganguly wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities," the 45-year-old said about the current BCCI President.

Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities. pic.twitter.com/wCVuRctqPD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2020

And for Dravid, the former stylish batsman wrote: "The game's most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say 'no', he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence."