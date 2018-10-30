Five Border Security Forces Personnel were injured on Monday evening after suspected militants opened fire on their vehicle at Panthachowk in the outskirts of Srinagar. According to police sources, the BSF personnel belonged to the 163 battalion. The Police said that the injured security men have been shifted to hospital.

The entire area has been cordoned off and the security forces are looking for the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested three militants in Narbal area of Srinagar after they were locked in a gunfight with them. The militants, according to local media reports, have been identified as Aqib Dhobi, Zahid Rather and Tariq Sheikh who hail from South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to a police statement, the three militants were traveling in a vehicle when they were stopped by a police patrol. In turn, the militants fired at the policemen.

After a brief exchange of fire, one of the militants was injured. Police said that arms and ammunition were recovered from the militants.

On Sunday, suspected militants killed a Sub Inspector, J&K Police, Imtiyaz Mir who hailed from South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The militants also shot dead a Peoples Democratic Party worker in the Hyderpora area of uptown Srinagar.

The valley has been on a boil since last week with the Kulgam civilian killing triggering unrest and shutdown as well as the killing of top militant commanders.