Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque winters are incredibly famous, so are the summers. The summer capital of J&K, Srinagar is already sizzling under the scorching sun, having recorded the hottest day of the season at 35°C degrees. This is the hottest June day in 18 years, matching the previous record set on June 3, 2018, when the temperature reached 35.0°C.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was 5.8°C above normal temperature on Friday. But this is not the hottest temperature recorded in Srinagar as the mercury had touched 36.5°C on June 24, 2005. The highest temperature ever recorded in June occurred on June 29, 1978, with a reading of 37.8°C.

In wake of this reading, the MeT issued a yellow warning for "isolated heatwave" in Kashmir. The minimum temperature recorded in Srinagar on Friday was 21.0°C against 20.5°C on the previous night, which was above normal by 5.2°C for the summer capital.

In Pahalgam, the temperature hit a low of 10.6°C against 11.3°C on the previous night. In Kupwara, the temperature reached 17.8°C against 17.4°C on the previous night. Gulmarg recorded a low of 15.4°C against 13.5°C on previous night while Jammu recorded a low of 31.2°C against 27.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C.