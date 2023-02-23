Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for four districts of the Kashmir division, advising people against venturing out into the avalanche-prone areas.

A JKDMA spokesperson said, "avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 to 2700 metres above sea level over Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts in next 24 hours".

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas till further orders", the spokesman of JKDMA said. Earlier on Wednesday similar warning was issued in some parts of Kashmir Valley by the JKDMA.

Avalanche with *LOW Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2500 to 2700 metres* above sea level over *BANDIPORE, BARAMULLA KUPWARA and GANDERBAL* districts in next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, weather was mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Met Department said on Thursday that the weather is likely to remain the same

"Mainly clear weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours," a department official said

The minimum temperature dropped on Thursday below normal in twin capitals and Pahalgam even as the weather department forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather at most places in the next few days in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here told that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.6°C against the previous night's 3.7°C. Today's minimum temperature, he said, was 'below' normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Two foreign skiers, who were part of the skiing teams, were killed after coming under a snow avalanche at Afarwat Peak in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on February 1.

As per Baramulla Police two foreign nationals lost their lives in the avalanche, and their dead bodies were recovered. According to police, three teams comprising 21 foreign nationals and two local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. Two of them were killed but during the rescue operations, 19 foreign nationals and two local guides were rescued.

Landslides hit Kulgam village, few structures damaged

Landslides hit a house and three shops at Shalmach, a hamlet of Nandimarg village in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early morning of Thursday.

Reports said that a landslide after blocking the Nandimarg Damhal Hanjipora road hit a house and three shops across the road which caused damage to these structures.

A hut sanctioned by the government under PMAY Garmin which belonged to Abdul Majeed Hajam has been damaged besides four other shops due to a landslide, reports said.

The local volunteers and officials from the subdivision administration were alerted and all the men and machinery are on job.