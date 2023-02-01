Two foreign skiers, who were part of the skiing teams, were killed after coming under a snow avalanche at Afarwat Peak in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

According to Baramulla Police two foreign nationals lost their lives in the avalanche, and their dead bodies have also been recovered and have been shifted to a hospital for Medico-legal procedures. According to police, on Wednesday morning three teams comprising 21 foreign nationals and two local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

"At about 12.30 pm a massive avalanche hit Hapatkhud Kangdori where these skiing teams got trapped", the police said. The Apharwat or Afarwat peak is popular among skiers.

Although it has been established that the deceased are foreign nationals, their identities are being ascertained, they said. The rescue operation is on to find out if there is any other person trapped.

"On receiving the information Baramulla police mobilized joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the site of the avalanche," police informed, adding, "During the rescue operations, 19 foreign nationals and two local guides have been rescued".

Avalance warning already issued in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority has already issued an avalanche warning for ten districts, amid prevailing inclement weather conditions.

The authority has warned of a possible 'High Danger Level' avalanche above 2500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch districts.

Avalanche with a 'Medium Danger Level' is likely to occur above 1500 to 2500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, and Ramban, reads the advisory. Avalanche with a 'Low Danger Level' is likely to occur above 1500 metres over the Anantnag district.