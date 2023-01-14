Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday issued an avalanche warning for 10 districts that have witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 48 hours.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for the Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for the Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.

They said avalanches with low danger levels are likely to occur in areas 2,000 metres above sea level in Anantnag, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, and Ramban.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid avalanche-prone areas, the officials said.

The higher reaches of Kashmir have been receiving moderate to heavy snowfall for the past 48 hours. Snowfall started in the plains of the Valley on Friday morning.

And Avalanche with *LOW* danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over *ANANTNAG, DODA, KISHTWAR, KULGAM, POONCH & RAMBAN* districts in next 24 hours.



People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.



JKSDMA — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) January 13, 2023

Flights grounded, highway closed due to heavy snowfall

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall and rains on Friday leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and impacting flight operations to and fro the Valley, officials said here.

While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, many areas in the plains received light to moderate snowfall, reports said. The fresh snowfall started early in the morning and continued till the last reports came in.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, the tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Sonamarg, and many other places experienced fresh snowfall.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the major surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, was closed due to shooting stones and mudslides in Ramban district, they said.

All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather



The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective Airlines in the next available flight at no extra cost — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 13, 2023

"All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather," Srinagar airport said in a tweet. "The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective Airlines on the next available flight at no extra cost."

Meanwhile, a traffic department official here said shooting stones and boulders continue to disrupt traffic on the highway at Mehar Ramban. "Clearance work is underway on the highway. People are advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming status from traffic control units," a traffic department official said.