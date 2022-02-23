Amid continuous snowfall and low visibility, all flights of all airlines that were scheduled to operate to and fro from Srinagar international airport were cancelled on Wednesday.

"All flights of all airlines have been cancelled. The passengers will be adjusted in the forthcoming flights in the next available flight. There was a total of 41 cancellations including all scheduled flights", Srinagar-based Airport Authority of India tweeted.

It was mentioned that continuous snowfall and poor visibility resulted in cancellations today flights of all airlines.

However, it was assured that passengers of the cancelled flights shall be rescheduled in the next available flight of the concerned airlines. There will be no extra charges for rescheduling.

Heavy Snowfall snaps power supply in Kashmir Valley

The heavy overnight snowfall across Kashmir has cut the power supply to most areas in the Valley, including Srinagar, as transmission lines and poles have been damaged extensively.

Quoting Chief Engineer of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Aijaz Ahmad Dar, some local news agencies reported that at least 60 percent of damage has occurred across Kashmir due to fresh snowfall.

He said that the men and machinery had been pressed to restore the electricity. Dar further said that the restoration would take a bit longer in southern areas due to the massive damage by snowfall.

The snowfall in Kashmir has plunged the Valley into darkness as there is no electricity since last night while snow has not been cleared from a majority of the roads including those in Srinagar city. There have been around eight inches of snowfall in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley also experienced 1-2 feet of overnight snowfall.

Most parts of Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, have been reeling under darkness since this morning.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to landslides and fresh snowfall in the Ramban district.

Many vehicles have been stranded at different points of the highway due to the closure. The highway was closed for vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones at many places and snow accumulation around the Navyug tunnel.

