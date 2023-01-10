As plains of Jammu province are experiencing a severe, prolonged cold wave that has thrown normal life out of gear, authorities on Monday extended winter vacations in educational institutes that fall in the summer zone of Jammu province till January 15.

Notable all educational institutions of the summer zone were opened on Monday morning after 15 days of winter vacations but by the evening Director School Education issued two orders to extend the vacations till January 15 due to prevailing weather conditions.

"In view of prevailing inclement weather conditions in Jammu division, the winter vacation of all government and recognized private schools functioning in the region shall observe it up to January-15-2023", Director School Education said in an official order.

"However, staff and students involved in preparation for Republic Day celebrations shall continue the rehearsal as scheduled," the order reads.

J&K to receive another wet spell from January 11

Many parts of Jammu & Kashmir are all set to receive another wet spell from January 11 as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) would likely affect the Union Territory and adjacent areas from Wednesday afternoon.

According to MeT Department under the influence of WD, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches of J&K.

As per the forecast, the moderate snowfall intensity will be over higher reaches of Kashmir especially Keran, Machil, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, higher reaches of Budgam, higher reaches of Shopian and Kulgam with main activity during late 11th night to 12th late night and gradual decrease thereafter.

Meanwhile, snowfall in the higher reaches and drizzle in the plains extended the respite from cold wave conditions in Kashmir as minimum temperatures stayed around freezing point in most parts of the Valley.

There was light to moderate snowfall in hilly areas like Gulmarg, Sonamarg-Zojila axis, and Machhil in Kupwara, the officials said. They said a light drizzle took place over night in many plain areas of the Valley.

The meteorological department had forecast moderate snowfall at many places in the higher reaches and light snowfall in the plains from Sunday evening.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' following it.