Denizens of the tribal-dominated Tethan village of the Dooru area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district saw an electric bulb for the first time in their lives. They are finding it difficult to digest that decades-long darkness is ended from the lives of the villagers.

Inhabitants of the remotest village first of Anantnag district saw electricity for the first time since India's independence. The people of the tribal area in Tethan, Dooru of Anantnag district witnessed the lighting of electric bulbs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Bijli Yojna" for the first time.

District administration Anantnag has shared a video in which the whole village was seen filled with joy when the first bulb was illuminated by the Power Development Department employees. Locals started dancing and singing around the transformers placed in the villages. And there was no end to their happiness.

Along with transformers, 38 HT and 57 LT poles have been installed which illuminate 60 houses in the village comprising 200 souls.

No road connectivity in the village so employees carry the material themselves.

In the video, an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) is seen highlighting the hardship faced by the employees to provide electricity in this mountainous village of Anantnag.

"It is a very hilly village and we have managed to provide electricity for these villagers for the first time. It was due to the schemes and efforts by the government to work so hard to provide these villagers with electricity. As these areas have no road access so we had to carry the material ourselves to install in these places," said Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, Technical officer of the Power Development Department, Anantnag said.

He said that the process to provide electricity to this village was started in 2020 and ultimately it was completed after the installation of transformers.

The efforts made by the government to provide electricity for these far-flung areas have been appreciated by everyone in the Union Territory. The Power Development Department has been working extensively to provide electricity to areas still living in darkness.