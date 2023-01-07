On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered a massive reshuffle in Police Department with Rayees Mohammad Bhat posted as in-charge Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Kashmir and Shakti Pathak as DIG of Jammu-Samba-Kathua range.

According to a Government order, Garib Dass Commissioner Civil Military Liaison, holding additional charge of Director SKPA, has been transferred and posted as Director SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Vivek Gupta, DIG Traffic, Jammu, holding additional charge of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG North Kashmir Range, Baramulla, vice Udayabhaskar Billa who has been relieved with immediate effect to join his new assignment at the Centre as Deputy Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on deputation basis, for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, order dated 26.12.2022.

Imtiaz Ismail Parray Commandant IRP-8 Bn has been transferred and posted as DIG Training. Police Headquarters, against an available vacancy. Umesh Kumar, Staff Officer to ADGP Railways, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DIG Home Guard, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Shakti Pathak, Rayees Mohammad Bhat posted as DIGs

Shakti Kumar Pathak, Director of Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, has been transferred and posted as in-charge DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as in-charge DIG South Kashmir Range, Anantnag, against an available vacancy, relieving Sujit Kumar, IPS, of the additional charge of the post.

Shridhar Patil, AIG (Tech) Police Headquarters, holding additional charge of the post of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K, has been transferred and posted as in-charge DIG Traffic, Jammu, vice Vivek Gupta.

Dr. Ajeet Singh, SSP CID Cell, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as in-charge DIG State Investigating Agency, against an available vacancy.

Altaf Ahmed Khan, IPS SSP CID CI Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as in-charge DIG CID Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Commandant SDRF 1 Bn., Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as in-charge DIG Railways, J&K against an available vacancy. The officer shall also look after the work of the State Investigating Unit (SIU), Jammu.

Vikas Gupta, OSD in the Prisons Department, has been transferred and posted as in-charge DIG Prisons, J&K, on a deputation basis, against an available vacancy.

"The salary of the officer shall continue to be drawn against the post already transferred to the Prisons Department, from overall cadre strength of IPS, in terms of Government Order No.255-Home of 2022 dated 26.07.2022."

Abdul Qayoom, Commandant IRP-9 Bn. has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG IR Kashmir, against an available vacancy. The officer shall also look after the work of the State Investigating Unit (SIU), Kashmir.

Nisha Nathyal, Commandant SDRF 2Bn, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as l/c DIG Armed, Jammu, against an available vacancy. "The officer shall also hold additional charge of the post of DIG IR Jammu."

Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG (Building) Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as incharge DIG Crime, J&K against an available vacancy.

Joginder Singh, SSP, Anti Corruption Bureau, has been transferred and posted as Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, Shakti Kumar Pathak.

59 SSPs, SPs also transferred across J&K

Apart from appointing new DIGs in different ranges, Jammu and Kashmir Government also ordered transfers and postings of 59 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SP) to reshuffle the department.