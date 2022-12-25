The 28 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force under the aegis of Srinagar Sector, CRPF organized 'Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan' in Srinagar at their battalion headquarters.

The event was one of the legs of a series of events taking place across Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal. Students from various schools with their teachers participated in the event. An on-spot painting, singing, and debate competition was organized at the event, whereby students showcased their artistic and public speaking talent.

Commandant, 28 Bn CRPF, Rajesh Sankhla on the occasion shared his vision about childhood and the essence of being a good citizen with children. He had wide-ranging interactions with illustrious people from different stratagem of society visiting the event on making everyday efforts to improve the social fabric and making responsible citizens out of the young children.

The effort was widely appreciated by one and all, in a sense that children of Kashmir otherwise having diminished activity levels in sub-zero temperatures getting to celebrate the season.

"Chillai Kalan' began in Kashmir on December 21

Kashmir is in a deep freeze as the 40-day harshest spell of winter, locally called "Chillai Kalan', started on December 21, with the minimum temperature already sub-zero in the region. Chillai Kalan starts on December 21 lasting till January 29 every year.

In Persian, Chillai Kalan is referred to as a serious cold. The cold wave reaches its peak when Kashmir's mountains are completely blanketed in snow for many weeks and the famed Dal Lake reaches freezing temperatures until the fag end of January.

Chillai Kalan has an impact on the daily lives of the Kashmiris. Pheran and the conventional Kanger firing pot are used more frequently. During this time, tap water pipelines partially freeze and heavy snowfall occurs in tourist destinations like Sonamarg and Gulmarg.

Sub-zero temperatures in the area force residents in the hilly areas to bring a huge quantity of firewood to their homes, where it will be burned and used for heating and cooking food.

It is said that the snow in Kashmir refills the streams, rivers, and lakes during this time and lasts longer.