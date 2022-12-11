After signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to share expertise and experience on initiatives adopted towards providing e-governance, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to create an authentic database of all families with each of them having a unique alpha-numeric code.

The objective of allotting ID to each family in Jammu and Kashmir is to facilitate authorities to make the selection of eligible beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes.

During a national conference on e-governance held at Katra in Reasi district on November 27 and 28, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar released the "Digital J&K Vision Document", unveiling the government plan to create an authentic, verified, and reliable database of all families of the Union territory.

In the conference, Khattar informed about the "Parivar Pehchan Patra" (family identity cards) introduced in the state of Haryana which helped a lot to curb corruption. He said that in e-governance, several mechanisms have been introduced to reduce human interference and curb corruption in the state.

According to him, only those with "Parivar Pehchan Patra" are eligible to avail of the benefits of old age pension and ration cards.

"The linking of old-age pension benefits with Parivar Pehchan Patra will not only help the pension beneficiaries in getting all the benefits at their homes but they will also not have to make rounds to government offices. The pension amount will automatically be credited to their bank accounts," he said.

Like Haryana "JK Family ID" will provide to each family of J&K

Each family of J&K will be provided with a unique alpha-numeric code called "JK Family ID". The data available in the family database would be used to determine eligibility through the automatic selection of beneficiaries for receiving social benefits.

The database would identify each and every family in J&K and would collect the basic data of the family, provided with the consent of the family, in a digital format.

To thwart risks and protect sensitive and critical data, the Jammu and Kashmir government plans to work on an information security policy and also envisages the formulation of an appropriate cyber security framework.

Quoting Commissioner Secretary of the IT Department Prerna Puri, a news agency reported that the objective of creating the database is that families or individuals will not have to apply to receive benefits under each scheme.

"Once the data in the JK Family ID database is authenticated and verified, a beneficiary will not be required to submit any more document to avail a service", reports said.

Technology is making a real difference in people's lives in J&K

Recently Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that technology is making a real difference in people's lives in Jammu and Kashmir. He said in 2013, the total number of e-transactions was merely 20 Lakh. On average J&K is recording 550 e-transactions every minute.

Delivering efficient, effective, and accountable governance is our top priority. IT Department coordinating across the departments to ensure citizens interact and access information and services & provide feedback to improve service delivery, he added.

The Lt Governor underscored that despite being a late entrant in digital transformation, J&K has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens. Speedy development is the new identity of J&K, he said.