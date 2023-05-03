Security forces foiled an infiltration from a group of terrorists in the Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on early Wednesday morning.

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Pinchad area of the Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said. Terrorists were killed after a three-day-long operation nearing the Line of Control (LoC).

"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara of likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) towards Machhal sector, troops were put on high alert on May 1", Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

The defence spokesperson further said that a well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes including those of the Indian Army and SOG Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration.

OP Machhal Prahar, #Kupwara



In a Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice an infiltration bid was foiled early morning today by alert troops along LOC. 02xterrorists eliminated along with the recovery of 02xAK Rifles & other war-like stores.#Kashmir @adgpi pic.twitter.com/BKgvMiTPXs — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 3, 2023

Forces braved hostile weather for three days to foil infiltration attempt

The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility, and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights.

"Early morning on 03 May at around 08.30 AM, terrorists were sited by the troops having infiltrated onto own side of the Line of Control. An intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.

"Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines, and huge qty of war-like stores. A further extensive search of the area is under progress", the defence spokesperson said.

The identity of terrorists and affiliated terrorist groups is being ascertained. This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and all agencies. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony in the area.