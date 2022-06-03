To give a clear message to the terror groups indulging in terrorizing members of the minority community, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has taken a very bold decision by unanimously passing a resolution to name a road after Makhan Lal Bindroo.

Bindroo, 58, a famous chemist of Srinagar city, was killed by terrorists on October 5, 2021, when he was sitting in his shop near the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar.

SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the corporators for voting to pass his resolution naming the road from Ram Bagh Bridge to the High Court as the 'Makhan Lal Bindroo Road' in memory of Bindroo, who was killed by the terrorists in October last year.

"Thankful to fellow Hon'ble Corporators for voting today to pass my resolution naming the road from Ram Bagh Bridge to High Court as the 'Makhan Lal Bindroo Road' in memory of Late Bindroo Sahab who was killed by terrorists in October last year," he tweeted.

"Chaired the 15th General Council Session of Srinagar Municipal Corporation today. The house deliberated on various issues of public importance and developmental works in Srinagar," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

SMC Mayor had made this promise in October 2021.

On the next day after the gruesome killing of the famous chemist, Mayor of SMC Junaid Azim Mattu had promised that the road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk, where Bindroo's medical store is located, will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road.

"The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicate is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council.", he announced.

While attending the cremation of Makhan Lal Bindroo, the Mayor had recalled the decades of selfless service to the society and assured to honour his name, his contributions, and his memory.

Bindroo's killed shocked residents of Kashmir

The killing of Bindroo had shocked the whole of Kashmir because he was always ready to help the people at crucial. Even peak of terrorism, Bindroo preferred to stay in Srinagar to provide medicines to needy people.

He had stayed back in Srinagar along with his wife and grew his business. His family was involved in the pharmacy business for the last three generations and had a very good reputation. Bindroo had earned the trust of people as the only chemist shop in Srinagar that would not sell spurious drugs, and who would provide even difficult to get medicines to patients.

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah had visited the residence of Bindroo and expressed solidarity with the bereaved.

"Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of the local shared history, and cultural ethos. Protecting the pluralistic visage of J&K tops the agenda of NC. Such acts of violence are alien to our culture and ethos. There is no place for such violence in today's world. Those behind this heinous act should be named and shamed and given exemplary sentences. Such acts shouldn't divide us. The best retort to such violence is to strive for more unity than ever before. Our communal bonhomie and strings of brotherhood are age-old and have stood the worst of times," Farooq had stated.