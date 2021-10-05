Continuing selective killings of civilians, terrorists on Tuesday evening killed three persons including the owner of the famous Bindroo Medicate Makhan Lal Bindroo.

According to police, terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday. With severe bullet injuries, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bindroo Medicate is one of the oldest medical shops in Srinagar city. Even during the peak of terrorism, this family stayed in the Valley.

ULF J&K claims responsibility

A newly-formed terrorist organisation United Liberation Front (ULF), Jammu and Kashmir, which has been operating in the valley claimed responsibility for all three targeted attacks in Kashmir and warned of further attacks.

Political parties condemn the killing of Bindroo in one voice

Political parties in one voice strongly condemned the killings of three civilians. Political parties termed killings of unarmed civilians as inhuman.

Deeply anguished to hear about the terror attack on Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 5, 2021

I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 5, 2021

Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 5, 2021

"What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I've been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul," former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, adding "No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly and barbaric attack on the owner of Bindroo Medicate in which he lost his life. May his soul rest in peace. We express our sympathies with the bereaved family."

"Condemn the killing of M L Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during peak insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss", PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

According to reports, 23 civilians have been shot dead by terrorists in targeted-killings this year till date, including 8 in Srinagar, 4 in Pulwama, 4 in Anantnag, 3 in Kulgam, 2 in Baramulla, 1 in Budgam and 1 in Bandipora. Three of 23 were non-locals from mainland India, 2 Kashmiri Pandits, and 18 were Muslims.

Expressing deep shock and grief over three civilian killings that took place in a few hours in Kashmir, Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the incidents as extremely barbaric, reflecting the inhuman nature of perpetrators behind these attacks.

Bukhari condemned the killings of M.L Bindroo, a well-known pharmacist store owner in Lal Chowk, a non-local street vendor Virender Paswan from Bihar, and another civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi from Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora districts who were shot dead in cold blood.

Terming these killings as highly reprehensible, Bukhari said that another Kashmiri who was known for running a medical shop for years has become the latest victim of this vicious bloodshed. Peoples Conference president, Sajad Lone termed the killing of the owner of famous medicate shop Bindroo Medicate by terrorists as outrageous and unacceptable.

"I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the Valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has strongly condemned the killing of the owner of Bindroo Medicate

In a statement, JKPCC has strongly condemned the brutal killing of M.L.Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate, terming the incident as highly shameful and mindless on the part of killers and urged the Governor administration especially police authorities to ascertain the identity of killers for exemplary punishment.

"The killing of M.L.Bindoo is tragic, disappointing, and highly condemnable aiming to vitiate the atmosphere," JKPCC said. The Party demanded stern punishment to killers.

Three civilians killed in one hour

At least three civilians were killed in three separate terrorist attacks at three different places within hours in the Kashmir Valley. Three civilians were shot dead by terrorists in three separate terror attacks in the Srinagar and Bandipora areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Reports said that two civilians including a Kashmiri Pandit and a non-local vendor were shot dead in Srinagar within an hour today evening. The officials said that the terrorists fired upon the owner of famous medicate shop Bindroo medicate at his shop near Iqbal Park area of Srinagar today evening.

He said that soon after the incident, Bindroo was taken to SMHS hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.

In another incident, terrorists shot dead a non-local identified as Virender Paswan of Bhagalpur Bihar in Madina Chowk area of Lal Bazar in Srinagar in the evening. The officials said that Paswan was a street hawker and was presently residing at Alamgari Bazar in Zadibal.

In yet another incident, another civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi alias Sonu of Naidkhai area of Hajin was shot dead in the Shahgund area of Hajin by terrorists. Sonu, according to officials was the president of Sumo stand in the locality and was shot dead by the terrorists when he was in a nearby village.