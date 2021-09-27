Politics intensified in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after Government terminated 20 'terror-friendly' employees during the last couple of months.

Two constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)-the PDP and National Conference have opposed this decision of the government, BJP has appreciated the administration for acting against those indulged in "anti-national" activities.

After constituting a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize government employees with links to activities that pose threat to national security in April this year, the J&K government has dismissed 20 terror-friendly employees. Some employees have challenged this termination in the courts.

Activists of PDP on Monday held a demonstration against the dismissal of the government of employees. Led by former minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, PDP activists tried to take out a protest march towards the walled city but they were stopped by police and disallowed them to proceed towards Lal Chowk.

Mehbooba condemns sacking of 'terror friendly' employees

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the decision of the government to terminate employees involved in anti-national activities.

"Contrary to the Government of India's tall claims of getting investment to create employment, they are deliberately laying off government employees despite knowing that people in J&K rely on government jobs for their livelihood," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti stated after the government terminated six employees on September 22.

"Hounding Kashmiris endlessly deflates their fake narrative that all is well in J&K," she tweeted, adding, "'Links to militants' is the new excuse used to dispossess and humiliate Kashmiris."

NC describes dismissals as 'injustice'

Echoing the stand taken by Mehbooba Mufti, the National Conference has termed the dismissal orders arbitrary.

"Such arbitrary action has created a fear psychosis among the employees and impaired the work culture in government departments," the NC spokesman person said and described the dismissals as orders that "smack of injustice and vengeance."

"The action should not be seen in isolation. Such terminations on one pretext or another are part of a larger design to purge people of J&K from the government services to achieve the much-anticipated extinction of locals from the administration," he said.

BJP hails sacking of employees for 'terror links'

"The law is equal for everyone. If action is taken against an ordinary person found working as an overground worker of terrorists, there is no justification to spare a government employee having links with terrorists", J&K president of BJP, Ravinder Raina said.

"Terrorism has destroyed J&K, claiming over one lakh lives during the past three decades and left Kashmiri Pandits internally displaced after they were threatened at gunpoint", he said.

He added that the NC and the PDP should rethink and see whether they want the Taliban, Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen to rule J&K.

"We will not allow such kind of administration here. The supporters of terrorism are enemies of the people and anyone who conspires against the nation will not be spared," he said.

Six 'terror friendly' employees were terminated on September 22

The J&K administration on September 22 has terminated six government employees for "posing threat to State's security" under Article 311(2)(c), which requires no departmental inquiry except for police or an official report. The sacked employees included two teachers and two policemen.

Around 20 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, have been sacked so far under the rule.