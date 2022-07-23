Three days after the recovery of the body of 35 years-old Shameem Ali Nath, Srinagar Police on Friday arrested two persons for mentally and physically harassing the deceased on some financial issue.

According to the police body of Shameen Ali Nath son of Ali Mohammad Nath resident of Chatabal area of Srinagar, who was missing since July 5, was recovered from the Sangam area of the capital city on Tuesday.

"Subsequently Inquest proceedings under section 174 of CRPC were initiated in Police Station Sangam. A team of doctors conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. After medico-legal formalities, the dead body of the deceased was handed over to family members for last rites", police said.

The deceased was mentally, physically assaulted for some financial dealing.

According to police during the inquest, it came to fore that the deceased was mentally and physically harassed by two accused Ashiq Wani ( 50) son of Ghulam Wani of Chatabal, Srinagar, and Fayaz Ahmad Mewaforash (51) son of Abdul Aziz Mewaforash from Sarnal, Anantnag on account of some financial dealings between the deceased and the two. Pertinent to mention here that both the accused had illegally locked the residential house of the deceased situated at Chatabal on account of some debt that he owed them.

Locals hold protests against harassment of deceased

Since the recovery of the body of Shameem Ali Nath, locals have been protesting against the mental and physical harassment of the deceased by the arrested accused. On Friday locals held a protest against both the accused and blamed them for the death of the deceased. They demanded action against the accused for the death of the deceased.

Body recovered from river Jehlum

The body of the deceased was found on July 19 and retrieved from river Jhelum, after having gone missing almost two weeks before, from his home. Shameem Ali Nath had gone missing around July 5, 2022. After failing to find him, the family lodged a missing report at the nearest police station after five days.

"A body was spotted by some passersby inside river Jhelum at Malpora, following which a police team reached the site and retrieved the body and it came out to be of Shameem Ali Nath," reports said.