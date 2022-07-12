Continuing attacks on cops, terrorists on Tuesday evening fired upon a party of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the ever-busy Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police lost his life in the attack while two other cops are reportedly injured.

"ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. The other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow", ADGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted after the incident.

#SrinagarTerrorIncidentUpdate: ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow. https://t.co/8JNiZRrwDR — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 12, 2022

Terrorists fired upon a police party in the busy area

Reports said that two terrorists opened firing on Naka party outside GD Goenka School at Lal Bazaar of Srinagar-the capital city of J&K.

Unconfirmed reports said that terrorists emerged from a bylane on a bike and resorted to indiscriminate firing. Police repulsed the attacks but the terrorists managed to escape from the site.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot. Additional forces have been deployed and the whole area has been cordoned off to track down the attackers.