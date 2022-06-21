Within three days after the gruesome incident, security forces on Tuesday avenged the killing of the unarmed sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Ahmad Mir by eliminating a dreaded terrorist of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Majid Nazir.

Two terrorists of the JeM outfit were eliminated during 24 hours long encounter in the Tujjan area of Pulwama district. One of the killed terrorists Majid Nazir was involved in killing Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmed Mir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama Gh. Jeelani Wani told media persons that some suspects were picked up by the police after the killing of Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmed Mir.

"During questioning of suspects, it was established JeM terrorist was involved in the cowardly act of killing the unarmed cop", he said and added that forces were tracking the movement of Majid Nazir.

Sharing the detail of the encounter at Pulwama in which one terrorist was killed on Monday and another on Tuesday morning, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "JeM terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI Farooq Mir has been neutralized in the Pulwama encounter".

An unarmed off-duty police officer was killed in his fields

On Saturday terrorists shot dead one Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in South Kashmir's Awantipora area.

The 50-year-old Sub-Inspector was shot dead by terrorists and his bullet-ridden body of the Sub-Inspector was found in fields near his home on Saturday morning.

Dead body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora SI (M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol.

Two pistol cartridges have been also found at the incident spot which is a clear indication that he was shot dead by pistol from a point-blank range.

Two terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

According to police, an encounter broke out in the Tulibal area of Sopore in which two terrorists were eliminated by security forces.