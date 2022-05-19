Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Srinagar imposed a fine of rupees five thousand on a violator for modifying his vehicle without seeking prior permission from the competent authority.

The magistrate also directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Traffic, Kashmir, to take strict action against those modifying vehicles in violation of the law.

After hearing the Assistant Public Prosecutor (AAP) Nighat Maqbool and defence counsel, the Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) observed that the violator has modified his vehicle Thar.

The Court further pointed out that the violator has modified his vehicle by installing, Hard Top, Crash Guard with winch, new Big Tyres, four rooftop lights on the front side, four rooftop lights on the backside of the vehicle, four LED lights on the front side, two LED lights on the side mirrors and extra bumpers, etc.

"The structure of the vehicle has been completely modified and altered, from its original position as specified in the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle", the Court observed.

RTO Kashmir directed to remove all modification

"The violator has contravened the provision of Motor Vehicle Act, therefore after because no previous violation has been proved and after taking a lenient view, a fine of Rs 5000 only, is imposed, and in default of payment of fine he shall suffer one-month simple imprisonment," the Court said.

The Court directed Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir to remove all the modifications that were done in contravention to the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and restore the vehicle (Thar) to its original position as specified in the Registration Certificate (RC).

"The cost of removing the modifications and restoring the vehicle to its original position shall be recovered from the violator", the Court directed.

However, the equipment that is removed shall be returned to the violator against the proper receipt," the Court added. It said that the entire incident shall be recorded on camera and the same shall be submitted before this court.

The vehicle after it is restored to its original position shall be released in favor of the violator/rightful owner.

The court observed that due to lack of awareness and no strict action against traffic violators are reasons for violation of the MV Act, adding, "therefore it's imperative to simultaneously strict action as warranted under the law must be taken against violators."

"I deem it proper to direct DIG Traffic Kashmir to take strict action against those who have modified vehicles in contravention to the provisions of law. The DIG Traffic Kashmir is further directed to proceed against those involved in modifying these vehicles," the Court said.