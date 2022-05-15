Within minutes after the killing of a civilian in cross-firing between security forces and terrorists, District Magistrate Shopian ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A youth Shoaib Ahmad Gani, son of Ghulam Mohammad of Turkwangam Shopian, according to the police, was killed in "cross-firing" between terrorists and the joint team of CRPF and SOG Pulwama.

Some locals alleged that a civilian was killed by security forces when terrorists managed to escape from the spot. Taking cognizance of these allegations, District Magistrate immediately ordered an inquiry into this incident.

Regarding today's incident at Turkawangam in district shopian, a magisterial enquiry has been ordered by DM Shopian @justcsachin . The magisterial enquiry shall be done by ADM Shopian.@OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk @dmshopian @ShopianPolice pic.twitter.com/ewZ251ieE0 — DIC Shopian (@Informationspn) May 15, 2022

"Regarding today's incident at Turkawangam, Shopian, a magisterial inquiry by Additional District Magistrate Shopian has been ordered," Deputy Commissioner Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya said in a video message circulated on social media.

"After getting the report of the inquiry appropriate action under the law," he said, adding, "I want to assure people as District Magistrate that the inquiry would be conducted and the action as warranted under the law would be taken."

Civilian killed in cross-firing

Earlier in the morning, one more civilian lost his life in the ongoing bloodshed in Kashmir Valley. This time an innocent civilian was trapped between forces and terrorists in South Kashmir's Shopian district and lost his life in the crossing firing.

Identify as Shoaib Ahmad Gani, son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Turkwangam, Shopian was injured in the crossing firing between security forces and terrorists. He was referred to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, terrorists fired upon the joint patrol party of CRPF's 182 batallion and Special Operation Group (SoG) of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian.

During the exchange of fire between terrorists and forces one civilian namely Shoaib Ahmad Ganie got injured and later succumbed to his injuries. It is believed that terrorists managed to escape from the site after forces engaged in evacuating the injured civilian.