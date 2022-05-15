Effecting a massive reshuffle in police after the gruesome killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, five SHOs have been transferred in the Budgam district of Kashmir to "overhaul" the department.

The J&K Government has already attached SHO Chadoora Police Station after terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora where security was reportedly deployed. According to an order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, SHO Budgam Mehboob Hussain has been posted as SHO Chadooora.

Aftab Ahmad SHO Khansahib has been transferred and posted as SHO Budgam in place of Mehboob Hussain.

Nazir Ahmed Sofi has been posted as SHO Police Station Khag and Yashir Rashid is posted as SHO Magam Police Station.

Notably, after the killing of Rahul Bhat, Jammu and Kashmir government attached SHO Chadoora Police Station with immediate effect.

DIG to head SIT

The SIT constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government to probe the killing of Rahul Bhat will be headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir range, Sujit Kumar Singh.

Quoting official sources, a local news agency reported that the SIT has been constituted and will be headed by DIG Central Kashmir while senior police officers will be its members.

Although no official announcement has been made about members of the SIT, the news agency reported that SSP Budgm will also be part of the team.

The SIT will probe security lapses as well as the involvement of some employees of the Tehsildar office Chadoora in helping the terrorists to identify Rahul Bhat.

The SIT will probe all the angles related to the killing of Rahul Bhat and submit its report to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) within a stipulated period.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the constitution of SIT to probe the killing of Rahul Bhat.

"A decision has been taken to constitute a special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached", the Lieutenant Governor has tweeted.

A nodal officer is appointed at LG's Secretariat to address the grievances of PM package employees.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has constituted a special cell for Kashmiri migrant employees appointed under the Prime Minister's Employment Package within the LG's Secretariat to look into all grievances of such employees.

Additional Secretary Akshay Labroo will be the nodal officer. The special cell will handle the grievances of PM package employees and it will coordinate with district administrations and other concerned departments to ensure the grievances of PM package employees are resolved at the earliest.

Lieutenant Governor made this announcement while meeting with a BJP delegation. The Nodal officer Akshay Labroo will hold regular meetings with the PM package employees as part of this initiative.

Earlier Manoj Sinha met a delegation led by BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina.

The delegation expressed concerns over the innocent's killing, handed over a memorandum to the Lt Governor, and appealed for the action on the set of demands related to PM package employees.

BJP leaders also requested the Lt Governor to look into the promotion grievances of PM package employees, on which the Lt Governor assured the delegation that he will immediately instruct the administrative secretaries to examine and address the issue on priority.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that the administration has taken necessary steps to ensure the welfare and security of PM package employees and that all concerns will be addressed in a time-bound manner.

All the PM package employees will be posted at secure district and tehsil headquarters and Jammu Kashmir Police will ensure adequate security of employees and their family members, said the Lt Governor.

"It is a very sensitive and emotional moment for the entire administration and the nation, and we must stand united in the fight against terror. Two terrorists involved in the attack have been killed. We have given full freedom to the security forces and the remaining will be eliminated soon. Let me assure you, those behind plotting the attack and their supporters will be punished soon," Lt Governor told the BJP delegation.

The Lt Governor further told the BJP leaders that Jammu Kashmir Police has been directed to ensure foolproof security for the PM package employees.