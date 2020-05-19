An encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in the Nawakadal area of Srinagar, Kashmir Police revealed on Twitter on Monday night.

"Encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police tweeted from the official handle on Tuesday.

According to details, the encounter started in the wee hours of Tuesday after security forces were tipped off about the presence of terrorists at Nawa Kadal in old Srinagar city. As the security forces cordoned off the area and zeroed in on the house where terrorists were hiding. The terrorists then opened fire, starting a gunfight.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar revealed to IANS about the encounter at Nawa Kadal. A firefight between terrorists and security forces has taken place in Srinagar after almost two years, IANS reported. Further details are awaited.

According to reports, there might have been up to 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists trapped in the building. Local residents have reported heavy firings in the region.

People react to gunfight

According to some residents, the internet has been snapped in the region. Only voice calls on BSNL's network are reportedly working, but all other networks appear to be down currently.

"Internet suspended in #Srinagar again, Reports of a gunfight in between insurgents and state forces in the densely populated old city area of #Nawakadal. Another Sehri starts with Encounter and gunshots in Kashmir," one resident wrote on Twitter.

"Only state owned network functional in Srinagar. All others shut. No internet, no voice calls. Feels like collective punishment for not being submissive!! Another normal in Kashmir," said another user.

Doda encounter

The Srinagar encounter comes only two days after another encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down and an army jawan was martyred.