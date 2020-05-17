An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 17) morning. An Army jawan died in action in the encounter which is still underway, officials confirmed.

One terrorist has also been gunned down. The slain terrorist belongs to Hizbul Mujahideen. Another terrorist has been injured in the gunbattle, police sources said.

Speaking to a news agency, DG Police Jammu and Kashmir said the encounter is underway in a built-up area, one terrorist was killed and one soldier lost his life.

The encounter broke out in Doda after security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A cordon and search operation was laid and as the security forces zeroed in on the built up area where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon them triggering the encounter.

Meanwhile, India's nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in Malti and Digwar areas of Poonch district today morning, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate in equal measure.

(With agency inputs)