A massive fire broke out at one of the old estate houses in J&K's Police Training School Manigam, Ganderbal. Several fire tenders have reportedly rushed to the spot for firefighting operations. It is unclear if there have been any casualties from the incident as details are coming in.

Photos and videos from the scene show thick smoke covering the sky as the uncontrollable fire continues to rips through the old estate house. Few bystanders can be seen at a safe distance from the fire.

Massive fire broke out at one of the old estate houses in Police Training School Manigam Ganderbal. Several fire tenders on job. (Pictures by @wanimajid14 ) pic.twitter.com/CLw41GyaRU — Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) May 18, 2020

Details coming in from the region suggest there haven't been any injuries from the massive blaze.

Stay tuned for updates.

This is a developing story...