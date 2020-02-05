Two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (January 5) morning.

According to reports, the motorcycle-borne terrorists open fired on a CRPF patrol party and killed one CRPF soldier. The CRPF retaliated by shooting down both the terrorists.

"It was a prompt response by the CRPF in which both the militants were gunned down," said Ravi Deep Shahi, IG CRPF, Srinagar circle to news agency IANS.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and additional reinforcements have been brought in.

Search operation underway

However, the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained, the CRPF said. Meanwhile, a search operation is on in the area.

This is the second encounter in the last week. On January 31, three Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu after a police team was randomly checking a vehicle near a toll post at around 5:45 am.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested five operatives of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed from Srinagar who were involved in a grenade attack on security personnel.

(With IANS inputs)