Three terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured on Friday, January 31 in Jammu. A group of three to four terrorists travelling in a truck opened fire at a police team at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"Around 5 am, police stopped a truck for checking, the militants hid inside started shooting. One police personnel was also injured.

There is a possibility of at least 4 more terrorists hidden in the area. The area has been cordoned and search operation is on," Mukesh Singh, IPS, IG Jammu.

The incident took place at around 5:45 am when a police team was randomly checking vehicles near the Nagrota toll post on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck.

Infiltration from International border in Jammu's Hiranagar

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), IPS Officer Dilbag Singh said that the module is from a fresh infiltration that could have happened from the International Border in Jammu's Hiranagar last night.

He further said it was a group of four Pakistani terrorists who were going to Kashmir. The truck was stopped as part of regular checking in Nagrota. The other three terrorists ran into the forest.

Initially, two explosions were heard near Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway. One policeman injured, one terrorist was killed.

Singh said that a search operation was immediately started and an exchange of fire was going on between the terrorists and the security forces.