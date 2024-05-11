As the fourth phase of India's general elections approaches, Srinagar finds itself at the epicenter of political fervor and anticipation. Scheduled for May 13, the upcoming polls are poised to be a critical juncture in the democratic process.

In order to make the voting process a festive occasion, poll authorities in J&K's Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday said that they have prepared 32 theme-based polling booths that are colour-coordinated as per its message.

Nearly 17.50 lakh people are going to decide the fate of the 24 candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar. Among these, over two lakh are first-time voters, who are in the age group of 18-20.

A total of 2,135 polling stations have been designated across five districts: Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Shopian. Each station will be manned by four election staff members, including the Presiding Officer, with over 8,500 personnel deployed for duty.

The electorate for the fourth phase comprises 17,47,810 voters, reflecting a diverse cross-section of society. Efforts are being made to facilitate inclusive participation and accessibility for all citizens, including persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Polling will take place from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with mock polls conducted beforehand to familiarize voters with the process. Essential facilities such as drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, and furniture will be provided at each polling station.

Special polling booths managed by women, specially-abled persons, and youth have been set up to promote inclusivity and awareness. Additionally, "green" polling stations emphasize environmental consciousness among voters.

Voters have been provided with information slips detailing essential details about the polling station. Alongside the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), various documents including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, and Indian Passport will be accepted for voter identification.

Extensive SVEEP activities have been conducted to raise awareness and promote voter education through various media channels and outreach programs. These initiatives aim to encourage informed participation and civic engagement.

Over 600 journalists and camerapersons have been accredited to cover the polling process, ensuring comprehensive media coverage. Command and Control Rooms have been established to monitor election-related activities and address any violations of the model code of conduct.

Stringent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, including the pre-election silence period, underscores the commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. Special arrangements have been made for migrant voters, with designated polling stations established in various locations.

As Srinagar prepares to exercise its democratic rights, authorities are urging citizens to actively participate in shaping the future of the nation.