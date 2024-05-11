As only two days are left for the polling of the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, the BJP has "unofficially" declared support to the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir on this segment.

Although no official statement has been issued by the BJP leadership in this regard, party workers at the grassroots asking hard-core voters to support the Apni Party candidate on the day of polling.

Wishing anonymity a senior BJP leader, who is campaigning different Kashmiri migrant colonies in Jammu and adjoining localities, told International Bussiness Times that party workers are seeking votes in favour of Mohammad Ashraf Mir in the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.

"Party leadership has assigned us the job of approaching all registered Kashmiri migrant voters, living in different localities of Jammu city and its outskirts, to convey the message that the party is supporting Apni Party in the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency", he said.

As per reports, the Apni Party and BJP have already constituted booth-level panels for the Srinagar Sabha constituency to coordinate polling in Jammu province as well as in Kashmir Valley on May 13.

BJP, on its own, has already constituted special teams to ask Kashmir migrant voters of the Srinagar Parliamentary seat to vote for Apni Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

Over 52,000 Kashmiri migrants vote on the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

As per data shared by the election department of Jammu and Kashmir number of Kashmiri migrant voters in the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency is 52,100 which is the deciding factor.

The National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Apni Party have been trying to woo these voters to ensure the victory of their candidates.

As the BJP did not field a candidate on any of the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir Valley, the party leaders are supporting the Apni Party candidate on this seat.

Teams constituted by the BJP are working assiduously to ensure maximum polling of these 52100 votes in favour of Apni Party candidate Ashraf Mir. BJP workers in Delhi are in touch with the Kashmiri migrants living in the Union capital.

The National Conference has fielded Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while Waheed-ur-Rehman Para is the PDP candidate for this prestigious seat.

In the 2019, Lok Sabha election BJP candidate Khalid Jahangir had secured only 4,631 votes, which were only 2.48 percent of the total votes polled.

This time BJP is trying to ensure maximum voting of the Kashmiri migrant votes in favour of Apni Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

BJP in J&K working for "Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishvas" Meanwhile, the national general secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chugh, who is addressing meetings in different parts of the Jammu and Kashmir to mobilize support for "like-minded parties" said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has won the hearts of the people of J&K following the policy of Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas and Sabka Saath.

He said there was a deliberate design by the Abdullahs and Muftis to breach the trust of the people in J&K in the nation. Their intention has always been to create a sense of insecurity among the locals for their petty political gains, he said.