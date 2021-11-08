Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was among 49 cities worldwide to join the UNESCO creative cities network (UCCN) on Monday.

The 49 cities were added to the network of 246 cities following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of "their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices."

According to an official press release issued by UNESCO on its official Twitter handle, "49 cities have joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices."

Prime Minister congratulates people of J&K

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the summer capital of the Union Territory added to UNESCO creative cities network.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that it is fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar.

Network has now 295 cities in 90 countries

"The Network now numbers 295 cities reaching 90 countries that invest in culture and creativity – crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music – to advance sustainable urban development," the press release reads.

A new urban model needs to be developed in every city, with its architects, town planners, landscapers, and citizens. We are urging everyone to work with States to reinforce the international cooperation between cities that UNESCO wishes to promote.

As per UNESCO, the newly designated creative cities such as Bohicon, Doha, and Jakarta will join forces with existing member cities including Brazzaville, Dubai, Mexico City, and Montréal to develop innovative urban policies and solutions that place people and sustainability at the center of the development process, echoing the Urban Solutions launched by the UNESCO Cities Platform on the occasion of the World Cities Day 2021.

The collaborative spirit of the UCCN's members has been reflected in the publication UNESCO Creative Cities' Response to COVID-19 in 2020. This year, too, the Network is collecting and disseminating information about the culture and creativity-based responses to COVID-19 that have been taken by members of the Network, which UNESCO will publish as part of its continued support to cities' recovery from the pandemic.

In June INCCU has recommended Srinagar UNESCO's network

In June the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) has recommended Srinagar among the two cities from India for UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021.

INCCU is a government body that functions under the Department of Secondary and Higher Education in the Ministry of Human Resource Development to advise the government in matters relating to UNESCO.

In an endorsement letter, the Under Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development, mentioned that INCUU is pleased to endorse the applications for UNESCO Creative Cities Network, 2021 from Srinagar for Creative City of Craft and Folk Art along with Gwalior for Creative City of Music.

Exercise was started in 2018

According to Mahmood Ahmad Shah the exercise was started in 2018 however nomination of Srinagar was not accepted. This year's dossier preparation began in real earnest and was submitted to the government of India. The application was submitted to UNESCO on 29th of June 2021 by the Government of India and finally, the announcement was made. This nomination is the global recognization of the rich craft legacy of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu took to Twitter to announce Srinagar's inclusion in the list.

"GREAT NEWS FOR SRINAGAR! #Srinagar has been inscribed as @UNESCO 'Creative City of Art and Craft'. The only city from India to make it to the list! Gratitude to @OfficeOfLGJandK, Ministry of Human Resource Dev, @AtharAamirKhanand INTACH Kashmir for super, focused efforts," Mattu tweeted.

Lt Governor congratulates the team for a big achievement

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the whole team for this big achievement. He also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving special priority to J&K.

In another tweet, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the entire J&K team for this big success.

"Srinagar included in @UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the crafts &folk art category. It is ultimate recognition for artisans & weavers of J&K. Congratulations to entire J&K team, @Junaid_Mattu Ji, @AtharAamirKhan & thanks to @EduMinOfIndia@MinOfCultureGoIfor all the support," he tweeted.

