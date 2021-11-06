Keeping in view the sudden increase in load due to recent snowfall, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Saturday announced a curtailment schedule for district Srinagar for both metered as well as non-metered areas effective from Sunday.

An official communique by the KPDCL, while notifying the curtailment schedule for the coming winter season, asked consumers to use electricity judiciously especially during peak hours to avoid overloading of the system and to minimize the curtailment.

Power Curtailment Schedule for metered and non metered feeders of District Srinagar to be implemented from 07.11.2021.@kansalrohit69 @basharatias_dr pic.twitter.com/0EbhOGvlrW — CHIEF ENGINEER, DISTRIBUTION, KPDCL(PDD) (@cekpdcl) November 6, 2021

For metered areas, the morning curtailment schedule will be from 7:30-8:15 AM, 8:15-9 AM and 9-9:45 AM while the evening schedule from 6: 45-7:30 PM, 7:30-8:15 PM, and 8:15-9 PM.

The morning curtailment schedule for non-metered areas will be 07:00 AM-08.30 AM, 08:30 AM 10.00 AM, and 10.00 AM to11.30 AM while the evening schedule will be 06.00 PM to 07.30 PM, 07.30 PM to 09.00 PM, and 09.00 PM to 10.30 PM

Consumers asked to clear pending bills or face disconnection

Burdened by increasing liabilities on the account of various factors including meager revenue from the public, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Department has already asked the consumers across the district to make timely payments of their monthly electric bills.

The consumers were appealed to clear their outstanding or arrear amount, if any, at the earliest to avoid disconnection of power supply. This came as the officials of the department conducted an extensive drive in different parts to check power pilferage.

Power shutdown in Jammu on November 8

Chief Engineer, (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Nagrota, Toll Post, Chakrakwal, TP Wazera, Chogan Salathia, Nagrota Bazar, KatalBattal, PanjGarain, Narayana, Sanik Colony shall remain affected on November 08 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chakmalal, Ajal Malal, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on November 08 from 10 am to 4 pm. Likewise, the power supply to Purkhoo, Domana, Mishriwala, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on November 08 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Kheraiyan, Sari Bdrod, Rapur Sari Jagir, MahaveerBasti, Bhodrenk, Trilokpur near Exchange, Srora, Hanuman Mandir, Puran De Kothe, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on November 08 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bishnah Town, Kotli, Dabbar, Deoli, Saroe, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on November 08 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Nanan, Barnoti, and adjoining areas shall remain affected on November 08 from 9 am to 5 pm.