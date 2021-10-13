As a season of political defections commenced in the Union Territory (UT), demand for the earlier assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir gained momentum to install a democratically elected government.

Former Sadar-e-Rasiyat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and veteran politician of the country, Dr. Karan Singh is the lastest one who joined the chorus for installing a democratically elected government in the UT.

Earlier Congress, National Conference, Peoples' Conference, and newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party have demanded earlier assembly elections in J&K.

Install popular government as early as possible

Dr. Karan Singh, former Member Parliament on Wednesday asked the central dispensation to make the ongoing delimitation process time-bound to install a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

Former Sadar-e-Rasayat of J&K, Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of re-starting the political process as early as possible.

"While the Lt Governor and the Union Territory administration are doing their best, this cannot be a substitute for a freely elected legislature and a full-fledged popular government", he said, adding, "The delimitation process should not be unduly prolonged, and I would request the Commission to fix its schedule for completing the exercise".

"Once that is done and statehood is restored to Jammu Kashmir, the process of free and fair elections can begin resulting, hopefully, in a stable government within the next few months. This seems to me to be the only logical and practical way of proceeding," he added.

'Recent incidents filled me with deep sorrow'

Dr. Karan Singh, who is the son of Maharaja Hari Singh-the last ruler of the erstwhile Dogra dynasty of J&K, said, "The recent events in Jammu and Kashmir have filled me with deep sorrow".

In a statement, Dr. Singh said, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the utterly condemnable murder of several innocent civilians drawn from all three religions in the Valley, to the families of the five brave army personnel who gave up their lives in the defence of the nation".

"These events highlight the necessity to strengthen our security apparatus and public vigilance at all levels which, I am sure, is being done", he said.

BJP hints at assembly elections in J&K in early 2022

The BJP has recently hinted that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held by the beginning of 2022 to install a democratically elected government.

"We are confident that assembly elections will be held by the start of the next year because the Union Government has repeated assured to install a democratic government in J&K," Ravinder Raina, president of J&K BJP, said last month. Raina has predicted that the process of redrawing assembly constituencies in J&K will be completed by the end of this year.

Rahul Gandhi also demands elections in J&K

During his two-day visit to Jammu recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded the restoration of statehood and early assembly elections in J&K.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress workers should lead a campaign for the restoration of full statehood. He also said a free and fair election should be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and free and fair elections here", Rahul stated.

Last Assembly elections were held in 2014

The last assembly elections in the erstwhile state of J&K were held in November-December 2014 in which BJP emerged as a strong force by winning 25 seats in the 87-member House.

After BJP dumped PDP on June 19, 2018, the erstwhile state plunged into political instability. On November 21, 2018, the then Governor Satya Pal Malik had dissolved the assembly and central rule was imposed in J&K.