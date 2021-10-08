Massive protests erupted across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir against the unabated targeted killings of the members of the minority community in the Valley.

In Srinagar, members of the Sikh community held a massive demonstration demanding justice for innocent teacher Supinder Kour, who along with another teacher Deepak Chand was killed by terrorists on the premises of the school on Thursday.

In Jammu, several organizations asked the J&K administration to take some effective steps before the situation spirals out and returns to the 1990s. Enraged over the sudden surge in selective killings, massive demonstrations were held across the Jammu region.

Various social organizations under the banner of The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Forum today staged a protest in Jammu against Pakistan over the killings of two teachers by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday.

Sikh community holds protest, demand justice for killed principal

Members of the Sikh minority in Kashmir including the family members and relatives of the school principal, who was killed by terrorists took out a protest rally and staged a silent sit-in outside the civil secretariat here on Friday to demand justice.

Hundreds of members of the community were earlier assembled at the residence of Supinder Kour and took out a protest march from there towards the Civil Secretariat, carrying her body and held a silent sit-in protest.

Senior police officers tried to pacify the protesters and urged them to take Kour's body for cremation.

The family members of Kour however demanded justice and punishment for her killers. Later, the family members took Kour's mortal remains to the cremation ground where her last rites were held and she was bid tearful adieu.

Lawyers observe strike in J&K High against killings

On the call of the J&K High Court Bar Association, the lawyers abstained from working in the High Court and Subordinate Courts in Jammu today on Friday to protest against the selective civilian killings.

The Lawyers in large number took out a procession in the court premises raising slogans against Pakistan and the anti-national forces responsible for the killings of innocent citizens of India.

"We strongly condemned Pakistan for carrying on the policy of enmity against India and harboring terrorists on its soil and using them to threaten the life of the people and security forces in J&K", president of J&K High Court Bar Association president M K Bhardwaj said.

The Bar Association has called upon the J&K government and the Union Government to take stern action against the anti-national forces as well as against the neighboring country Pakistan to prevent them from repeating similar acts in the future and take effective steps to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

Don't allow a repeat of early 1990s in Kashmir: Omar

Observing that targeted attacks on minorities were aimed to create a wedge between the communities, former chief minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah Friday appealed to members of minority communities not to leave Kashmir. "Don't allow a repeat of early '90s and not to leave their homes", Omar appealed to the minorities.

"On my part, I am making a heartfelt appeal to all those who will be thinking of leaving the valley out of fear. Please don't. We can't let the perpetrators of these terror attacks succeed in their evil designs by driving you out. The overwhelming majority of us don't want you to go", Omar tweeted.